Full line-up announced as businesses pull together to save Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on

Lancaster’s annual Christmas light switch-on takes place this weekend – but it almost didn’t happen at all.

Lancaster BID (Business Improvement District) is looking forward to welcoming large crowds to the city centre on Sunday to officially launch the festive season with the switch-on.

The day will start with the Cancercare Santa Dash at 1.30pm followed by a spectacular stage show which will include a packed schedule of local acts followed by tribute act The Ultimate Dua Lipa and Take That tribute act Rule The World to headline the show.

Samba drumming band Samba Espirito will also perform, and the Northern Heights stilt walkers will feature.

Festive fun at the Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on event in 2023.

The lights will be switched on in Market Square at 5.15pm.

A spokesman for Lancaster BID said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Acorn Homes for their headline sponsorship of the event and to Lancaster University for their support as well as Stagecoach for their generous sponsorship of Christmas in Lancaster.

"Thanks also to Lancaster City Council for supporting the event with Government Levelling Up funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.”

Whilst the full stage line-up remains unchanged, regular visitors to the switch-on may notice the event will look a little different this year with an alternative stage in the usual position in front of Lancaster City Museum.

This is because, just 10 days before the event, the main event contractor who was due to provide the stage, sound and lighting, contacted Lancaster BID to say he was no longer able to deliver the event.

With the full event at risk, the BID team had to jump into action to pull together an alternative plan to ensure the Lancaster Christmas Lights Switch-On could still go ahead as planned.

After numerous emails and phone calls, the BID team ensured everything is in place to ensure the event can proceed.

"We’d like to say a huge thank you to SJ Bargh, the Melodrome crew, Red Rose Tech, R Leisure, Ellie from The Grand Theatre and everyone else who jumped into action to answer our calls for help,” the spokesman added.

"It is testament to the community spirit of Lancaster businesses that the BID team have been able to implement a fully revised plan within such a short space of time to ensure that Christmas in Lancaster can still be launched in style.

“We look forward to seeing you all in the city centre this Sunday, November 24.”

The switch-on marks the launch of a series of festive events every Sunday right through to Christmas. Look out for the Love Lancaster Love Christmas booklet in businesses throughout the city centre or check out www.lancasterbid.org for a full event schedule.

FULL STAGE SHOW LINE-UP (times are approximate and subject to change)

2:00 The Performance Studios

2:15 Grand Theatre

2:30 Razzamataz

2:45 Tom Woods

3:10 Laura Sandham

3:25 The Dukes

3:45 The Howling Clowns

4:20 The Ultimate Dua Lipa

4:50 Rule The World

5:15 Lights Switch On

5.20 Priory Choir

5:30 C and C Entertainments