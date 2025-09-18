Full Circle Wind Services secures O&M contract for Caton Moor Wind Farm in Lancashire

Full Circle Wind Services, a Netherlands-based provider of wind turbine maintenance services, has secured an operations and maintenance contract with Thrive Renewables for Caton Moor Wind Farm in Lancashire, UK.

Caton Moor, operational since 2006, generates around 47 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually—enough to power more than 11,000 homes.

The contract, which began in July 2025, marks the first time Full Circle has taken responsibility for this specific Senvion turbine model. The company will deliver scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and 24/7/365 monitoring, supported by its Livingston warehouse and UK-based service teams.

In late July, Full Circle technicians completed specialist Senvion training on site with the support of Thrive Renewables.

Full Circle already provides services to numerous turbines across the region, reinforcing its strong presence and expertise in Lancashire.

“We’re delighted to be chosen as the O&M partner for Caton Moor and grateful to Thrive for enabling onsite Senvion training for our technicians. Opportunities like this strengthen our technical expertise and allow us to deliver safe, efficient service to one of Lancashire’s landmark wind projects," said Tulin MacLennan, Business Development Manager, Full Circle Wind Services.

Adrian Warman, Head of Operations, Thrive Renewables, added: “Now over 30 years old, Caton Moor is one of our longest-standing clean energy projects and an established part of the local community. Partnering with Full Circle gives us confidence that the site will continue to be well maintained and supported by skilled technicians, so that it can keep generating clean electricity for years to come."