Fulfilment expert based in Blackburn acquired by bpostgroup in £1.3bn deal

Staci, the UK and Europe’s leading specialist fulfilment provider with four sites in Blackburn, has been successfully acquired by the Belgian multinational postal operator bpostgroup in a deal valued at £1.3bn.

The acquisition, which officially took effect on August 1, 2024, is part of bpostgroup’s ambitious strategy to accelerate its transformation and strengthen its position in the logistics value chain. The company aims to establish itself as a leader in e-commerce and omnichannel fulfilment across Europe following the strategic partnership.

Staci UK has built a reputation as a high-value logistics partner with a strong international presence in Europe, Asia, and the USA. The partnership will enable bpostgroup to leverage Staci’s expertise in managing complex logistics flows and multichannel distribution, further enhancing its service offerings.

Thomas Mortier, who has served as CEO of Staci Group since 1996, will now lead bpostgroup’s International 3PL division as CEO while also serving on its board of directors. He will play a pivotal role in integrating Staci’s operations with bpostgroup’s existing network, creating synergies that are expected to unlock new growth opportunities across global markets.

Wayne Chapman, CEO of Staci UK, commented on the acquisition, saying: “bpostgroup's investment is a significant endorsement of our long-term financial success, growth, and track record of supporting and retaining clients. This partnership not only strengthens our ability to serve and expand our client base across the UK and Europe, but also opens doors to new markets, including Poland and Australia.

“We’re excited to leverage the wealth of data, insights, and best practices that this collaboration brings. Together, we’ll drive even greater efficiency and deliver exceptional value to our clients worldwide, whilst growing our e-commerce packaging services, fuelled by opportunities with bpostgroup and their brands.”

With four major fulfilment centres in Blackburn, Staci UK’s existing client base spans a diverse range of sectors, including e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods, retail, health, and more. With the backing of bpostgroup, Staci UK aims to solidify its position as a global leader in high-value flexible logistics.

The acquisition also opens up new opportunities for cross-selling and expanding into new sectors, particularly through collaboration with other bpostgroup brands like Active Ants and Radial. The combined strengths of the two companies are expected to drive significant value for their clients and stakeholders.

As the logistics industry continues to evolve post-pandemic, this acquisition reflects the ongoing trend of consolidation and growth within the sector. Staci and bpostgroup are now well-positioned to lead the charge in delivering innovative, flexible logistics solutions on a global scale.

bpostgroup is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for Staci UK and its employees. Current customers of Staci can expect uninterrupted service and support during this transition.

For more information, please visit: https://uk.staci.com/