From cleaner to chief executive for new Lancaster City Council boss

The appointment was approved at Wednesday’s full council meeting.

Mark will succeed Kieran Keane, who is stepping down on March 31 after three years at the helm.

Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “With the post of chief executive comes a series of immense challenges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Davies is the new Lancaster City Council chief executive.

“We were looking for someone with the passion to serve the community and lead our workforce through some of the toughest times ever seen by local government.”

Recommending his appointment to the £121,800-a-year role, Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox, chairman of the Chief Executive Recruitment Committee, spoke of Mr Davies’s excellence in delivering projects operationally and his leadership in the council’s response to the pandemic.

Labour leader Coun Erica Lewis said his journey through local government was inspiring.

Mr Davies began his career in local government with Bolton Metropolitan Council as a building cleaner, where he spent eight years, eventually becoming lead for the service.

He moved to Lancaster City Council in 2002 to head the team responsible for services such as cleansing, grounds maintenance, refuse and recycling.

While working, he graduated in business, management and marketing from Bolton University.

He is currently the city council’s Director for Communities and the Environment with responsibility for a portfolio that includes public realm, housing, leisure and customer services.

Mr Davies said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed as the council’s chief executive. Our area is at a key juncture. The pandemic, the impacts of climate change, economic uncertainty and the many symptoms of inequality mean that the public services our communities rely upon are pressured like never before. At the same time there are a good many opportunities.

“Responding to the challenges requires an understanding of where the real wealth of the area lies. It lies in our people, our communities, our institutions, our businesses, our volunteers. It lies in our city, towns, villages, coast and countryside.

“I look forward to working with our elected members, staff, partners, communities and businesses to co-design and build a future that grows the wealth of our district.”