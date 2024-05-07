From beauty to doggy day care: ex-business owner and Lancaster resident goes back into education

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Essex-born Amy, who has been living in Lancaster since moving to the northwest city in 2010 with her parents and three sisters, is currently studying a Level 3 Diploma in Canine Care, Behaviour and Welfare.

“I have absolutely enjoyed my experience so far,” said Amy. “I love the fact I can do my work in my own time without worrying.

“I have always had a keen interest in animals, especially dogs. I have been brought up throughout my life with different dogs and all sorts of animals, I remember it being like a mini petting zoo but with pets! I get my love for animals from my mum and dad, especially my dad, he will always help an animal in need.”

Amy Boatwright

Amy enrolled on the online course with the UK’s leading online education provider learndirect in January 2024, just one month after she was forced to close her self-employed beauty business, in which she specialised in makeup and special effects, face painting, and treatments for special occasions.

Amy is now determined to get the qualifications she needs to work with dogs, studying at home around her daily life, which she shares with partner of 13 years Liam and their two dogs Nala (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross) and Noah (German Shepherd Mastiff cross).

Coping with Life’s Challenges

Shortly after beginning her new studies, Amy’s father-in-law was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, which sent shockwaves through their family, but she continues to receive encouraging support from her in-laws as well as the understanding of her tutors.

Amy Boatwright with her partner Liam

“[learndirect] have been very supportive and understanding since I explained everything with my father-in-law,” said Amy. “They treat you better than any in-person classes, such as college.”

Amy is no stranger to coping with life’s challenges having experienced bullying while she was growing up.

“I got badly bullied all through primary school, by the kids and the teachers. I had severe eczema which resulted in me having my hair all shaved off. I moved to two different primary schools and three different high schools. I wasn’t the brainiest as a child, nor was I the naughtiest, although I was very easily distracted, quite hyper and struggled to focus.

“I eventually got diagnosed with dyslexia when I was 13, by a helper at one of my high schools. I have always had doubters throughout my childhood, teens, and even to this day. Some teachers would say ‘I would be a nobody’, ‘I wouldn’t succeed in life’, ‘I’m not brainy enough’.”

Amy silenced the doubters by achieving various career goals, from hairdressing to setting up her own beauty business, expressing her creativity in special effects makeup, which led her to work at numerous Halloween-themed events.

Now, she is channelling her passion for dogs into a new chapter of her career, studying her way towards a fulfilling dream.

“My ultimate goal is to open up my own doggy day care or open up a small puppy and dog training and behaviour management centre in my hometown and maybe offer basic grooming advice, help the elderly and those who may need an extra hand with their dogs at home.”

It’s Never Too Late to Start Again

The convenience of online learning has enabled Amy to study her qualification without having to step foot inside a classroom or compromise her current routine.

Once she has completed her Level 3 diploma, she intends to study Levels 4,5 and 6 with learndirect before considering a ‘top up’ course at university or a Masters with the hope of obtaining a PhD in Canine Studies and Welfare.

“I have a very long way to go, however, I’m very excited for my new adventure and new career path,” said Amy. “I know it’s not going to be an easy road, there will always be learning curves and obstacles in the way, but I am ready and determined for the new adventure. It is never too late to start a new career, to start all over again!