Fresh era for landmark Lancaster building as new business opens its doors

New artisan delicatessen and wine bar Stonewell Spring has opened for business – and we’ve been inside for a look around.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:04 BST

Work has been under way for several months at the prominent site on the corner of Moor Lane and Stonewell.

And it is now open for business, with an official opening tomorrow, Wednesday.

The team at The Quarterhouse in Moor Lane are behind the new venture.

They hope they can help fill a void in the market and introduce customers to many local food producers.

Stonewell Spring is currently open Wednesday to Saturday from 10.30am until late evening, although this could be modified at a later date.

The venue forms part of a major transformation project for the historic prominent city centre building.

The whole building has been renovated and refurbished thanks to architect Peter Mercer and his brother John of Mercer Property Investments, having stood derelict for a decade.

Inside the newly opened Stonewell Spring delicatessen and wine bar.

Inside the newly opened Stonewell Spring delicatessen and wine bar. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A range of goods available at Stonewell Spring delicatessen and wine bar.

A range of goods available at Stonewell Spring delicatessen and wine bar. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Tables with a view at Stonewell Spring.

Tables with a view at Stonewell Spring. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Some of the locally sourced pies on offer.

Some of the locally sourced pies on offer. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

