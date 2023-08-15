Fresh era for landmark Lancaster building as new business opens its doors
Work has been under way for several months at the prominent site on the corner of Moor Lane and Stonewell.
And it is now open for business, with an official opening tomorrow, Wednesday.
The team at The Quarterhouse in Moor Lane are behind the new venture.
They hope they can help fill a void in the market and introduce customers to many local food producers.
Stonewell Spring is currently open Wednesday to Saturday from 10.30am until late evening, although this could be modified at a later date.
The venue forms part of a major transformation project for the historic prominent city centre building.
The whole building has been renovated and refurbished thanks to architect Peter Mercer and his brother John of Mercer Property Investments, having stood derelict for a decade.