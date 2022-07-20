The Resilience Checklist, from Boost; Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub, covers the key areas of business resilience relevant to all Lancashire firms including finance, culture, marketing and staff recruitment and retention.

Businesses are also being urged to complete a new survey which will help inform Boost about how the Growth Hub can best support Lancashire companies with their resilience.

The details of businesses which complete the survey, will be shared with Boost experts who will contact the business directly to give them advice and direct them to relevant available support in Lancashire.

Andrew Leeming

The checklist and survey have made been available through a partnership between Boost and Lancashire business growth consultancy Cube Thinking, part of the Boost Resilience programme.

Andrew Leeming, programme manager, said: “Covid-19 taught us how quickly the economic landscape can change and we are now seeing new economic pressures on Lancashire companies. Business owners and leaders need to make their business as resilient as it can be.

“Our new partnership with Cube will give businesses in Lancashire access to a 10-point guide to help them understand what they need to do to be resilient as these challenges emerge.

“We would urge business owners and managers to use our guide and also complete the survey so Boost can support them in the best possible way over the coming months.”

Boost is Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub and is led by Lancashire County Council and the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership.

It is supported by funding from Lancashire County Council, the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.