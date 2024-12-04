Free parking in Lancaster city centre kicks off Christmas shopping season

Free parking in Lancaster city centre is now up and running for the festive season!

As usual for the run-up to Christmas, there’s now free parking on Sundays and Thursday evenings in Lancaster city council pay and display car parks every Sunday until December 22, and every Thursday until December 19.

You can also park for free from 5pm on Thursdays until 8am the following morning to enjoy late night shopping.

The offer of free parking on these dates and times also applies at the city council’s St Nicholas Arcades car park in Lancaster.

This car park is open until 9pm every evening except Sunday when it closes at 5pm.

Late night shopping hours are available in Lancaster throughout December on the following dates:

Marketgate shopping centre: Open until 8pm Thursdays until December 19, plus late nights on December 20, 21 & 23

St Nicholas Arcades shopping centre: Open until 9pm Thursdays from December 5, 12 & 19, plus late nights on December 20, 21 & 23

Shops throughout the city will be opening late on selected dates. Check with individual stores to avoid disappointment.

For more information on the car parks, visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/parking