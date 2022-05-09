Free garlic breads for first 500 customers as Zizzi celebrates new Lancaster restaurant

Zizzi opened the doors to its new outlet in Market Street last week, creating 30 local jobs.

The venue has the space to seat 100 customers inside and 12 outside, and is open to customers from 11.30am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

Upon arrival, customers will see the iconic Zizzi terracotta wood-fire pizza oven and inviting natural touches and fun features including a large Zizzi tree, which makes a great statement piece.

Daniel Whitaker, the general manager at the new Zizzi in Lancaster.

There’s always something to discover with artwork inspired by the unique energy of the local area.

Zizzi Lancaster is the latest in the chain’s roll-out of their fresh new look, with artwork by Saroj Patel. The local artist has taken inspiration from the Edwardian Palm House in Williamson Park, which is now a butterfly house. The hoop lighting is inspired by local site Blackpool Circus.

Danny Whitaker, Zizzi Lancaster’s new general manager, said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors today to our brand new Zizzi Lancaster restaurant – the first Zizzi to be opening in the local area.

"We cannot wait to see our customers sharing happy times over our delicious, much-loved and mouth-watering Italian dishes with a twist.

The staff at Zizzi Lancaster.

"Through the unique restaurant design taken from local hues, we are looking forward to helping our customers reconnect with each other, by creating the perfect backdrop for great times.”

To celebrate the launch, Zizzi will be giving away 500 free garlic breads to the first customers to walk through the its Lancaster doors.

For more information on the offer, please visit www.zizzi.co.uk/lancastergb (Ts&Cs apply).

Zizzi is based in the former BHS building. The store closed in 2016, and work began in 2019 on redeveloping the site.

Inside the new Zizzi in Lancaster.

Loungers plc, a West Country-based restaurant/café/bar group, opened its Gallico Lounge venue next door to Zizzi shortly before Christmas 2021.

Nando's have also said they are due to open an outlet this summer.

Take a look inside the new Zizzi in our photo gallery here.

Inside Zizzi Lancaster.