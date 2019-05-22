Four in a row for Lancaster agency named in region’s top 50

Digital Marketing agency SQ Digital has been named in the Prolific North Top 50 Digital Agencies for the fourth year in a row.

SQ Digital, who are based in Lancaster, retained their spot at 45 in the list but were ranked in the top 20 SEO/PPC agencies in the north of England.

The list features the top 50 SEO/PPC and Development/Tech agencies across the region, with agencies from the likes of Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester featured.

Managing director at SQ Digital, Kamal Essa, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to continue to be named in Prolific North’s Top 50 Agencies and is something our team is immensely proud of.

“It’s also great to see an agency that focuses on providing a viable full digital marketing service to SMEs, being featured in the rankings alongside some of the largest agencies in the UK.”

To determine this year’s rankings, Mustard Research collated a whole host financial data including balance sheet/shareholder funds, turnover, pre-tax profit, headcount and growth.

Kamal added: “Our focus for the upcoming year is to build on the successes of last year and continue to grow our company by working with more SMEs across the UK.”