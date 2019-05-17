Four floors of perfection: towering seafront mansion with a gym and cinema yours for £1.5m
All homes have unique features, little diamond selling-points which really make them pop. Some have nice gardens, others are modern but compact 21st century flats. Some are huge and spacious, while others are cosy and rustic. To each their own. But every now and again, one house has it all, and this four-storey St. Annes super-mansion is just one of them.
A gated castle of a home, this property is defined by its class and distinction. From the hard-wood flooring and the cinema on the ground floor through to the spacious sitting areas and airy kitchen and garden room on the first floor, this house does everything at 100%. There's even two more floors to explore after the first, with huge bedrooms and en suites awaiting on the remaining couple of storeys.
1. Reception
As well as an impressive centre 'split' oak staircase, the reception gets straight down to business, leading through to the gym on the left and the cinema on the right...