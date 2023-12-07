Plans to convert a former pub in Bolton-le-Sands into new homes have been submitted to the city council.

The Packet Boat Hotel, in Main Road, has been closed since about 2015 and applicant Geoff Harris wants part-retrospective permission to change its use to two houses.

He also wants permission to build a third property on the pub's former car park.

The former Thwaites pub is a Grade II listed building, and so listed building consent is also being applied for.

How the Packet Boat pub used to look.

The site also lies within the Bolton-le-Sands Conservation Area.

The Packet Boat occupies a prominent site at the junction between Packet Lane, and Main Road.

The proposed works are to convert the building to provide houses with private garden areas and vehicle access from Packet Lane to on site car parking.

