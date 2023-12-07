News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Former village pub near Lancaster could be converted into homes

Plans to convert a former pub in Bolton-le-Sands into new homes have been submitted to the city council.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:49 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 14:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Packet Boat Hotel, in Main Road, has been closed since about 2015 and applicant Geoff Harris wants part-retrospective permission to change its use to two houses.

He also wants permission to build a third property on the pub's former car park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Thwaites pub is a Grade II listed building, and so listed building consent is also being applied for.

Most Popular
How the Packet Boat pub used to look.How the Packet Boat pub used to look.
How the Packet Boat pub used to look.

The site also lies within the Bolton-le-Sands Conservation Area.

The Packet Boat occupies a prominent site at the junction between Packet Lane, and Main Road.

The proposed works are to convert the building to provide houses with private garden areas and vehicle access from Packet Lane to on site car parking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A heritage statement to the council says the plans represent a sensitive and sympathetic solution to the requirement to meet modern domestic standards within the building and thus maintain its use and occupation.

Related topics:LancasterGrade II