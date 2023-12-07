Former village pub near Lancaster could be converted into homes
The Packet Boat Hotel, in Main Road, has been closed since about 2015 and applicant Geoff Harris wants part-retrospective permission to change its use to two houses.
He also wants permission to build a third property on the pub's former car park.
The former Thwaites pub is a Grade II listed building, and so listed building consent is also being applied for.
The site also lies within the Bolton-le-Sands Conservation Area.
The Packet Boat occupies a prominent site at the junction between Packet Lane, and Main Road.
The proposed works are to convert the building to provide houses with private garden areas and vehicle access from Packet Lane to on site car parking.
A heritage statement to the council says the plans represent a sensitive and sympathetic solution to the requirement to meet modern domestic standards within the building and thus maintain its use and occupation.