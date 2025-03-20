The Black Bull in Brookhouse has been closed for a number of months, and the freehold is now on offer through Fleurets.

The property previously traded as a traditional north Lancashire village pub. Whilst it is possible to re-open and re-establish the trading business, it is anticipated it will primarily be of interest to developers who would seek to convert the pub to either residential or other leisure use.

It is not a listed building but lies within the Brookhouse Conservation Area.

The pub comprises a traditional two-storey stone built property beneath pitched slate roofs.I

Inside, the ground floor has an open plan bar area with carpeted and timber flooring, with seating for approximately 40 covers. It previously operated via traditional bar servery.

There is a raised pool area to the rear, as well as a catering kitchen and toilets.

The basement housed beer stores and a general storage area.

The first floor has private living space consisting of a living room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms.

The property has been extended to the rear with various single storey additions beneath pitched roofs.

A covered seating area sits adjacent to two outbuildings, and to the rear is a grassed beer garden.

There is car parking for approximately 10 vehicles.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only through Fleurets Northwest office on 0161 683 5445.

An Open Viewing Session has been arranged for Tuesday April 15 at 11am.

Contact Fleurets North West office on 0161 683 5445 to register your attendance.