Former longstanding director of Lancaster's Pye Motors passes away

David Lomax Pye.

David was nephew of the founder of Pye Motors Ltd, William Marsland Pye, who started the business back in 1925 at the corner of Cable Street.

During the 1930s the business relocated to Parliament Street, and then in 1994 moved to its present location in Ovangle Road, Morecambe.

David joined the Pye Motors team at the end of the 40s and served as a director of Pye Motors for nearly 50 years.

David had started his career as a teacher at the George Fox school after graduating from the London School of Economics, before deciding to join Pye Motors Ltd, along side his cousin Jim Pye and uncle William Marsland Pye. Also, part of the team were George Pye and Dick Pye, brothers of William Marsland Pye.

William, David and Jim Pye ran the business for many years, and were latterly joined by Tony Payne as sales director.

David was an extremely keen and accomplished yachtsman, spending most of his leisure time at sea.

He also enjoyed skiing and later golf became one of his pastimes after retirement. David during his youth had also become a very proficient pilot and it was David that flew both him and Jim down to the Ford UK headquarters to secure the Ford franchise for Pye Motors in 1970.

Following his retirement in the early 1990s David pursued his passion for sailing and cruising. He lived in the same area for most of his life and very much enjoyed the outdoor life.

In the business today, there still remains Jim Pye and grandchildren of the founder, Nick Payne, Cath Roberts and Helen Morley Pye.