Former Lancaster bar and nightclub on the market for £1.1m

The freehold of the former Revolution Bar in Lancaster is up for sale for £1.1m.

The 10,614 sqft Grade II building in Penny Street, which closed in 2015, is up for sale via leisure property specialists Fleurets.

The lease summary on the building states: “The property is held on a lease to Revolution Bars Limited (Company Number 08838980) “the Tenant” and Inventive Guarantee Co Limited (Company Number 08838565) “the Guarantor”.

“The lease is drawn on full repairing and insuring terms expiring on the 16th October 2032 (14 years unexpired) at a rental of £185,160 p.a.

“The rent is to be reviewed upwards only at five yearly intervals to open market rental value with the next rent review due on 17th October 2022.

The permitted use is as a public house and/or bar and/or restaurant with ancillary dancing within Classes A3 or A4 of the Schedule to the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987.”

Viewing is strictly by appointment through Fleurets London office on 020 7280 4700.

https://www.fleurets.com/properties/nw-820742/investment-opportunity/revolution-lancaster-lancashire