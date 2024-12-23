Former Christian Science Centre in Morecambe could be transformed into holiday flat and homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Christian Science Centre in Morecambe town centre could be turned into a holiday flat and homes.

A planning application has been submitted to the city council for the property at 18 Victoria Street

The building, which was previously a Christian Science Centre, is currently empty but applicants wish to transform it into houses and a short term holiday let unit.

The three-storey property is within the Morecambe Conservation Area.

The building was previously a Christian Science Centre. Photo by Google Street View

A report to the council says ist existing appearance “has a negative effect on the wider streetscape and would benefit from repairs”

"The applicant seeks to make improvements to the property which are in line with the aspirations of the conservation area. The proposed use is more aligned to the original purpose of the building, and this will support the building's longevity.”

The report adds that Victoria Street "would be improved by enhanced public spaces and removing redundant signage".