Plans for new student flats in a former Lancaster charity shop have been submitted to the city council.

Student Lettings Ltd want to redevelop the former Children's Society charity shop in Damside Street, near Lancaster bus station, into six studio flats and a ground floor rental office.

The plans include raising the height of the building by adding two new storeys.

The part-retrospective application includes a statement which says: "The building and therefore shop have been vacant and unused for a number of years which has a negative impact on the area and the surrounding context, especially as the building has fallen into some degree of disrepair.

The former charity shop at 1 Damside Street in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View

"Applications were submitted by a previous applicant and agent to convert the shop into a hot food/takeaway and to request the installation of an extraction flue - the former being withdrawn and the later refused.

"Despite the aforementioned applications, it is understood the premises have stood vacant until the purchase by the current owner and applicants, Lancaster Student Lettings, in March 2023.

"The applicant proceeded to make alterations to the interior of the building unaware of their obligations and following communication with the Local Planning Authority, now seek to retrospectively apply for permission for the change of use from shop to commercial/professional services office to the ground floor with student studio flats above.

