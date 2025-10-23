Foresight announces £90 million first close of its third dedicated North West regional investment fund

Foresight Group, a listed private equity and infrastructure investment manager, have announced the first close of its third dedicated regional investment fund for the North West of England at £90 million.

With investment from Greater Manchester Pension Fund, Clwyd Pension Fund and Merseyside Pension Fund, the latest Fund, which will have a hard cap of £130 million will continue Foresight’s successful strategy of supporting growing companies across the North West. It will provide flexible equity investments ranging from £1 million to £15 million investing across all sectors and transaction types.

Since launching its first dedicated North West fund in 2015 and opening its Manchester office the same year, Foresight has invested in over 30 companies across the region creating over 2,100 jobs. As of 30 June 2025, the first fund has delivered average returns of 4x, which supported the raise of this Fund. Each successive fund demonstrates increasing momentum and the strength of the North West’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Building upon Foresight’s decades-long investment in the North West having been founded in 1984 and invested across the UK since then, this Fund reflects ongoing commitment to supporting regional growth. With more than £700 million to invest, this is Foresight’s eighth regional investment fund and 16th fund across the UK and Ireland where the approach is to work with management teams to help businesses achieve their ambitions, deliver positive outcomes for the regions and help portfolio companies to track and monitor their sustainability progress.

Foresight’s ethos is built on three core pillars, Invest, Build and Grow, which means supporting owners and founders as they look to scale their business with strategic insight and support from a large network of experienced entrepreneurs with a track record in the relevant sector. Foresight’s flexible approach and access to capital means it can invest up to £30 million in deals.

Commenting on the announcement, Claire Alvarez, Partner at Foresight, said: “The North West continues to be one of the UK’s most exciting regions for growing companies. We see outstanding businesses across all sectors, and this £90 million first close is a testament to the confidence investors have in both the region and Foresight’s approach. With each iteration of the fund, we’ve scaled up to meet the needs of more fantastic companies that deserve funding and support to reach their full potential.”

Ieuan Hughes, Investment Officer, Clwyd Pension Fund shared: “We are delighted to back Foresight’s North West regional fund for the third time. The previous iterations of the fund have delivered strong returns, demonstrating the remarkable potential of SME businesses in the North West to succeed. It is a significant achievement for Clwyd Pension Fund to have provided capital to SMEs in our local communities, such as Buckley and Wrexham, in past funds, and we have full confidence in Foresight’s ability to identify further opportunities in our region. I’m personally thrilled to support this latest fund, enabling more local investments that drive growth and prosperity.”

Alex Abela-Stevenson, Investment Manager, Merseyside Pension Fund said: “Merseyside Pension Fund is proud to support Foresight Regional Investment Fund VIII and its focus on providing capital to ambitious North West businesses. Backing local SMEs is vital for driving innovation, creating jobs and strengthening the regional economy, something that directly benefits our members and the communities in which they live.”