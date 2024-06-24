Food hygiene inspectors rate 96 Lancashire food outlets - here's how they've done

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
96 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:
1. The Grill Station, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DZ
Rated 0 on May 9. | GooglePhoto: Google
2. Subway, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4NY
Rated 5 on April 25. | GooglePhoto: Google
3. Ocean King, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR
Rated 5 on June 6. | GooglePhoto: Google
4. Friends Cafeteria, Egerton Road, Blackpool, FY1 2NL
Rated 5 on June 5. | GooglePhoto: Google
