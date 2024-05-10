The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

36 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. Take a look at how they fared below:

1 . Papa Johns Pizza, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3LA Rated 4 on May 2.

2 . China Garden, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DF Rated 1 on April 4.

3 . Cube, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA Rated 5 on April 16.