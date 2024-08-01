Food hygiene fails and passes as 31 takeaways, pubs and cafés in Lancashire given new ratings

By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Aug 2024, 16:20 BST

31 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A score of one means the establishment needs ‘major improvement’ when it comes to hygiene and food management.

If a restaurant or takeaway is handed the lowest possible score of zero, it means ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

31 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 1 on June 27.

1. JK's Cafe and Grill, Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU

Rated 1 on June 27. | Google

Rated 5 on June 5.

2. Subway, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 3RF

Rated 5 on June 5. | Google

Rated 1 on June 27.

3. Al Amir, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL

Rated 1 on June 27. | Google

Rated 5 on July 23.

4. Peckish, Adelaide Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6AD

Rated 5 on July 23. | Peckish

