The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
A score of one means the establishment needs ‘major improvement’ when it comes to hygiene and food management.
If a restaurant or takeaway is handed the lowest possible score of zero, it means ‘urgent improvement necessary’.
31 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.