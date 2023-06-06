The VisitEngland honour comes in addition to being given the AA Best Campsite and Caravan Park award for 2022/23.

The Holgates Group is a family-run business with a long history of providing excellent holiday accommodation in north Lancashire, Cumbria and Ribble Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, they are proud to announce that all of their caravan and holiday parks inspected by VisitEngland in 2023 have earned a 5star rating, due to their facilities, beautifully maintained holiday parks, and stunning countryside location.

Michael Holgate at his Silverdale park entrance.

Holgates has also recently been awarded the prestigious AA Best Campsite and Caravan Park Award for 2022/23, highlighting the Holgates Group’s commitment to delivering quality hospitality and service.

Holgates received the prestigious rating from VisitEngland as a recognition of their commitment to outstanding service.

This highly-sought accolade is based on a combination of customer feedback and a successful VisitEngland site inspection, with Holgates caravan and holiday parks achieving an impressive score of 5 stars overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Holgates parks recently visited and awarded 5 stars include their first site, Silverdale Holiday Park, established in 1956, Far Arnside and Hollins Farm in Cumbria, Bay View on the Morecambe Bay coastline, and Netherbeck on the outskirts of Carnforth, Lancashire.

Holgates Silverdale Holiday Park is located in a stunning area of Cumbria and Lancashire, with views of Morecambe Bay.

Located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the site offers breathtaking views, walks and plenty of activities for all the family. Across the Holgates Holiday Parks, guests can choose from a range of accommodations such as static caravans, touring pitches and glamping pods. All guests have access to excellent 5 star facilities like an indoor pool, gym and bowling lanes.

The team at the Holgates Family Group are overjoyed to receive recognition from both the AA and VisitEngland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are so proud to be awarded a 5 star rating by VisitEngland," said Michael Holgate, director of Holgates.