Fitness as a way of life: the £500k Lancashire gym helping members change their lives

Such an aphorism exists because fitness really is a holistic lifestyle approach consisting of numerous factors, all of which come together to dictate how healthy an individual is. From exercise and nutrition, to sleep and stress management, every aspect matters.

Pro-Fit, a state-of-the-art personal training gym in Preston, are huge proponents of a holistic approach to fitness. Originally founded in 2002 as Easyfit, the gym was started by Graham Webb and Steve Butters, who wanted to create a facility combining exercise, nutrition, and high-class coaching with excellent customer service to keep people inspired and motivated.

The pair had originally met whilst running the personal training service at the Lowry Hotel and, after setting Easyfit up, began landing a range of clients, including Energie Fitness Club in Wilmslow, The Bolton Arena, Gym Etc, and Total Fitness Health Clubs, swiftly becoming one of the country’s biggest networks of personal trainers.

Pro-Fit's Matt Dewhurst

But now, Pro-Fit have opened their first gym - a new half-a-million pound facility offering everything from bespoke PT sessions to group training.

“We always knew we could do things better if we had our own space in which to create an amazing community of like-minded people,” says Matt Dewhurst, who has worked at Pro-Fit for four years. “Having our own gym just allows us to refine what we do to make sure that people get the best results whilst feeling like they’re in the most welcoming environment.

“We want to be the best, not to just fit in with the rest,” adds Matt, 33, who has previously worked in a local CrossFit gym as well as with junior and professional athletes in tennis, basketball, and martial arts. “The whole ethos is now reflected in the facility we have, now it’s just about growth to make things better all the time.”

The Pro-Fit service is all about personalised care: each member has bespoke assessments, goals, and nutrition guidance, with coaching checking in regularly to ensure that they’re feeling happy with their progress and that they know what their fitness targets are. The reaction, Matt says, is general amazement at just how much the coaches care.

Pro-Fit gym members

“The feedback is always about how personal the service is,” he says. “We get a lot of people here who find gyms intimidating, and it’s easy to see why - the mirrors, people looking at you, feeling judged. But those very same people come here and say ‘this is amazing, I never want to leave’ because they’re surrounded by people who support them.

“That positivity carries over the rest of the team as well, which creates a really good atmosphere,” adds Matt, who lives in Leyland. “Personally, I’ve always had the outlook that, if I’m going out and doing things which directly help people make real long-term changes, that’ll come back around and help us as a business.

“The work is amazing,” Matt continues. “It’s a 5.30am open-up and 8.30pm close, so you don’t do days like that if you don’t love it! At the minute, the energy people are bringing, the atmosphere, and the results people are getting are just brilliant. We’re all family and, if you’re part of the team, we’ll look after you like you’re one of our own.”

The Pro-Fit gym

Pro-Fit gym members

