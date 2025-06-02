First birthday celebrations for popular Lancaster independent shop

Proper Lovely, Lancaster's much-loved independent shop of local artisans, celebrated its first birthday on Saturday May 31.

The shop is marking a year of bringing unique local gifts, fine art, handcrafted artisan soaps and children’s clothing to the heart of the city.

Proper Lovely is more than just a shop, it’s a testament to the friendship and shared love for creativity between the partners.

Founded by five local creative businesses, Proper Lovely emerged from friendship and a shared desire to support local artists.

The Proper Lovely team.

Their ethos is simple; unique handcrafted items and a welcoming atmosphere.

Partners Myra Weir and Jane Pullan of Fine Lines Art said: "It combines our love for crafts and community."

Lisa Higham of Airy Fairys added: "Our friendship is the heartbeat of Proper Lovely."

The shop quickly gained a loyal following, praised for its curation and friendly service.

Proper Lovely won ‘Best New Business’ in the Love Lancaster BID Awards 2024.

Highs have included winning ‘Best New Business’ in the Love Lancaster BID Awards 2024, and the collaboration with other local projects, including the much anticipated Lancaster Art Fair 2025.

However, like any new venture, there have been challenges to learning the ropes of running a retail business, and unexpected personal hurdles have been eased by the strength of the friendship.

“Our friendship is integral to how Proper Lovely works, we support one another to succeed, and it’s just so lovely to know each of us has each other’s back,” said partner and local artist Lidia Ranns.

To celebrate its first year, Proper Lovely had a special birthday event on May 31 at the shop.

The celebration featured in store giveaways, special discounts and lots of birthday cake and chocolates.

Partner Liz Hartley from Ella & Jack added: “Because we’re friends, there’s a strong loyalty with shared values between us all. It creates a lovely positive work environment, and our customers sense this too.”

"We're committed to continuing to bring unique finds to Lancaster, supporting our local talent, and, most importantly, celebrating the power of our friendship.” said Michelle from The Bay Botanicals.

You can find out more about Proper Lovely by going online at https://www.properlovely.co.uk/ or on Facebook @properlovelyshop