Firm with two Lancaster and Morecambe pubs triumphs in top awards

Lancashire-based family-run hospitality group Thwaites – which operates The Royal at Heysham and the Toll House Inn at Lancaster – clinched the coveted AA Group of the Year title at the AA Hospitality Awards 2025.

Recognised for delivering exceptional hospitality at one-of-a-kind properties in outstanding locations across the country, Thwaites’ modern spa hotels and coaching inns lie in some of England’s most celebrated landscapes – such as the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and Cotswolds.

Hosted at JW Marriott Grosvenor House and presented by TV presenter and broadcaster Vernon Kay, the event highlighted the very best in British hospitality, honouring the most outstanding hotels, spas, restaurants, inns and B&Bs, along with the people who drive them forward.

Richard Bailey, executive chairman at Thwaites, said: “We’re beyond thrilled to have been named Group of the Year by The AA. This fantastic award is incredibly special and true testament to the passion, dedication and hard work of every single person across the business who made this happen.

The newly refurbished Toll House Inn in Lancaster.

“It’s a proud moment and a wonderful endorsement of the unforgettable experiences the Thwaites team creates for our guests every single day.”

Euan Davidson, senior hotel & restaurant inspector at The AA, added: “Thwaites stands out as a diverse operator where quality shines and the authentic hospitality culture it’s known for runs through all of its operations.

“Non-stop investment over the past few years showcases Thwaites’ dedication to guest experience and creating properties its proud of - including the jewel in the crown that is Langdale Chase – a five-star luxury boutique hotel on the shores of Windermere which has reopened following a multi-million-pound restoration.”

Founded in 1807, Thwaites has grown from a family-run brewery into a celebrated collection of spa hotels, inns and pubs across England.

The Royal at Heysham.

Recognised for its warm hospitality, craftsmanship, and character-rich properties, Thwaites continues to blend heritage with modern luxury – offering guests unforgettable experiences in stunning locations from the Lake District to the south coast.