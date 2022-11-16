Festive range designed by Lancaster agency on sale in John Lewis and Waitrose

Advent of Change is a non-profit organisation with a mission to make the world a more fair, equal and sustainable place by creating beautiful products and raising awareness for multiple charities with one single purchase.

The product range designed by Lancaster’s Utter Creatives includes calendars, candles, baubles and crackers.

Dee Darcy, the head creative at Utter Creatives, and Kristina Salceanau, who founded Advent of Change in 2018, started working together on the calendar in 2020.

Utter Creatives have been working on the project for three years in a row.

Kristina hopes to raise more than £100,000 in 2022.

She said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back our classic advent calendars. Now more than ever, amazing charities are doing life-changing work to aid those in need, and we know it can be hard to decide on just one to support – which is where our Advent of Change concept all started!

“The original calendar is back for Christmas 2022. This latest edition of the best-selling calendar donates £1 to each of the 24 amazing charities; local, national and international.

“With a stunning aesthetic and muted colour palette, this premium advent calendar, which is completely plastic-free, helps to give more with just one purchase. Perfect for gifting to a friend, or bringing the family together through making a difference to so many.”

Dee said: “it’s great to see my agency’s work appear so prominently on the high street and has been amazing to be involved for the third year running.

“In previous years the calendar has received glowing support from Sir Richard Branson. I can’t wait to watch it do just as well this year"

Kristina started the project alongside her full-time job.

She said: "Dee has been able to seamlessly transition her style between our products, whilst still being distinctively Advent of Change, as well as creating innovative concepts, spanning premium looks, to fun, engaging children's items.”

Dee, Utter Creatives and Advent of Change hope that this year’s product launch is just as successful as the design from last year.