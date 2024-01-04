The festive season saw an increase in shoppers to Lancaster city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The city experienced a rise in visitors of more than two per cent in December, compared with the same month in 2022.

Footfall in Lancaster is also recovering favourably since the Covid pandemic when compared with other parts of the UK, despite still being almost eight per cent below 2019 figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster BID manager Tony Johnson thanked everyone who visited Lancaster in the run-up to the festive season.

The city experienced a rise in visitors of more than two per cent in December, compared with the same month in 2022.

"Despite the cost of living challenges meaning tough times for many businesses, Lancaster continues to perform strongly with footfall figures increasing by 2.1 per cent in December when compared to 2022," he said.

"Year-round footfall also increased with city centre footfall counters recording annual figures 1.5 per cent higher than the previous year.

"Lancaster has also continued to recover better from the pandemic in comparison to the rest of the UK. Although Lancaster footfall is still 7.8 per cent below the level in 2019, this compares very favourably with an average annual reduction of 13.5 per cent across the whole UK and 15.8 per cent across the north and Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"New businesses continue to open showing confidence in our wonderful city with the most recent addition being electric bike specialist, e-radicals opening on King Street just before Christmas.

"With such a fantastic range of quality independents, Lancaster is a truly unique place to visit. Remember to Love Local, Love Lancaster!