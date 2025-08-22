Festive and winter buzz returns to Morecambe with community markets

Morecambe BID has announced the return of the Morecambe BID Community Markets, bringing colour, creativity and community spirit into the heart of town this autumn and winter.

Two special dates have now been confirmed:

Saturday September 27 – Morecambe BID Community Market (Winter Edition)

Saturday December 20 – Morecambe BID Community Christmas Market

A recent Morecambe BID community market.

On both dates, the market will run from 10am until 5pm across Market Street, Euston Road, New Town Square and Victoria Street.

Shoppers and visitors can look forward to a fantastic line-up of Lancashire and Cumbria traders, showcasing the very best in regional produce, crafts, and gifts.

Stalls will include:

Artisan cheeses, chutneys, jams and preserves

A recent Morecambe BID market.

Fresh farm produce and deli goods

Handmade crafts, seasonal gifts and homewares

Delicious hot street food and festive treats

Each market will feature a family-friendly atmosphere with entertainment and festive cheer, offering something for all ages.

The events are designed to support independent traders, highlight the creativity and talent of local producers, and bring people together right in the heart of Morecambe.

Morecambe BID are also very keen to feature local independent businesses from the Morecambe BID Zone. These markets are part of continuing efforts of Morecambe BID to increase visitor footfall into the town for the benefits of our local businesses.

The winter market in September will focus on celebrating the change of seasons, with warming street food, handmade crafts, and seasonal treats – the perfect chance to support local makers and discover something unique.

The Christmas edition promises a festive showcase filled with local and unique, last-minute gift ideas, seasonal produce, and yuletide flavours. With decorations, entertainment, and plenty of Christmas atmosphere, it’s an ideal place to finish Christmas shopping and enjoy a magical day out.

The September market will run in conjunction with the highly successful PromFest.

Independent traders from across Lancashire and Cumbria are now invited to apply for a stall. Morecambe BID is seeking applications from artisan makers, craft and gift stalls, food producers (both hot and cold), and unique local businesses keen to be part of these community events.

For an application form, email [email protected].

John O’Neill, BID manager, said: “We’re proud to be bringing the Morecambe BID Community Markets back after such positive feedback in the summer.

"These markets are all about showcasing our local traders, bringing people into the town centre, and creating a vibrant experience for both residents and visitors. We’re especially excited to be hosting a Christmas market this year, which we know will be a real highlight.”

The Morecambe BID Community Markets are free to attend and will run from 10am to 5pm on both dates.