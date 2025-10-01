Female-founded brands collab with UK Charity Prevent Breast Cancer for Awareness Month

UK, October 2025 - This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, brands from the Buy Women Built network, the UK network of female-founded brands, is uniting once again to raise awareness and vital funds. This year, the collective is proud to partner with Prevent Breast Cancer, the UK’s only charity solely dedicated to the prediction and prevention of breast cancer.

For Katy Davies, founder of Lancaster based brand ecojiko, this partnership carries a deeply personal meaning. In October 2021, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Katy found a lump. She was healthy, active, and had no family history. Within weeks, she was diagnosed with aggressive HER2+ breast cancer. Early detection proved to be life-saving:

“Prevention is key. My tumour was less than a millimetre from spreading. Had I not found it when I did, the outcome could have been very different. Knowing your body, understanding what’s normal for you, and checking yourself regularly is vital,” Katy shares. “Being ill made me fall in love with the world again - the outdoors, humour, and the love of my family got me through treatment. Now I want to use my business to give back and support a future free from breast cancer.”

Katy is not alone. Many women within the Buy Women Built network have faced breast cancer themselves or supported loved ones through diagnosis and treatment. This shared experience has become a powerful force for change.

“Many brands in the network have been affected by breast cancer in one way or another, and so it’s the perfect platform to raise awareness,” Katy explains. “Collaboration is key to spreading awareness, encouraging early detection, and ultimately saving lives.”

Throughout October, a group of female-founded brands from the Buy Women Built network, will be donating a percentage of sales to Breast Cancer charities including Prevent Breast Cancer. Together, they aim not only to raise vital funds but also to amplify survivor stories and encourage self-checks through social media campaigns and community storytelling.

The campaign will launch with a fundraising event on October 2nd in Manchester, hosted in collaboration with Prevent Breast Cancer at the Natwest building in Spinningfields. The day will feature inspiring health talks, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and curated stalls showcasing Buy Women Built brands.

About Prevent Breast Cancer

Prevent Breast Cancer using science to save lives. The only UK charity funding expert research into prediction, prevention and early detection to break the cycle of breast cancer.

By funding world-leading research, their mission is to stop the disease before it starts - creating a future free from breast cancer.

About Buy Women Built

Buy Women Built is a UK-based movement that celebrates and supports female-founded brands. By encouraging people to shop with purpose and back women-led businesses, the network helps to grow female entrepreneurship while driving positive social impact.