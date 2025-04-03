FAUN Zoeller Fleet Services invest in new fleet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the recent rebranding of FAUN Zoeller Fleet Services Ltd (FZFS), FAUN Zoeller (UK) Ltd (FZUK) has taken its next strategic step by investing in new vehicles for its rental fleet — including Europe’s number one refuse collection body, the VARIOPRESS. The new vehicles are equipped with Rotary 3 and Omega lifting systems, offering solutions tailored to both domestic and trade requirements. FZUK has also invested in food waste collection vehicles to support customers in enhancing recycling rates, reducing environmental impact, and aligning with the UK's sustainability goals.

Amid current financial challenges in the UK — including the cost of living, tax increases, and general inflation — making the right investments in fleet is essential. Key benefits include lower total life costs, increased efficiency through improved fuel economy and advanced technology, and a more professional image for any fleet. National Business Manager, Ben Lord, shared his thoughts on the impact of the new vehicles:

“It’s really positive to see the new vehicles joining our fleet. The new vehicle profile projects the professional image that FAUN Zoeller is known for, providing a fantastic opportunity for new clients to try FAUN and Zoeller equipment for the first time.”

Strong working relationships are key to success. CEO Richard Horton offered insight into the company’s progress and vision:

“We have a clear strategy. We are the manufacturer, bringing all the technical knowledge, skills, training, support, and parts required to provide a first-class rental solution. We are investing in the Chorley site with new technology, new talent, and new products. This was a strategic acquisition, and we intend to bring decarbonisation and new technologies into the hire fleet.”

FZUK remains committed to ongoing investment across the business, driven by the principles of economic growth and sustainability. Through continued innovation, the company aims to create new jobs, expand its operations, and contribute to a thriving economy. These efforts go beyond business growth — they foster a culture of trust, responsibility, and long-term value. By investing in people, technology, and infrastructure, FZUK is building a stronger foundation not just for its own success, but for the wider community of employees, partners, and stakeholders it supports.