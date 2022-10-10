Father and son to open new dog friendly micropub and coffee house in Morecambe

A father and son are opening a new micropub and coffee house in Morecambe.

Tom Coffey and his dad Andy will be opening Coffey's bar in Lancaster Road later this month.

The new venue will be in a former office building just before York Bridge, close to the One Stop store.

Tom and Andy Coffey at their new micropub and coffee house in Morecambe.

"We’ve been working very hard getting the place ready and cannot wait to open the doors in a couple of weeks' time," said Tom.

"Pop in for coffee and cake or one of our more thirst quenching tipples!"

Coffey's will be dog friendly, and opening hours will be 8.30am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.