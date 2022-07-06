Farming families in Lancaster district can claim 'return to school' grants

The grants have been launched in response to the 'unacceptable' financial choices families face in the run up to the new school year, the charity has said.

The grants, which are for £500 per child, will help cover the cost of school uniforms, PE kits and other equipment.

Caron Whaley, director of services at RABI, said the farming community had been heavily impacted by rapidly rising costs.

Farming families in the Lancaster district can claim 'return to school' grants.

"The added pressure of buying clothes and equipment for the new academic year can add significant stress," she said.

"These financial worries can have a detrimental impact on the mental wellbeing of the entire family. We want to support farming people through this difficult time.”