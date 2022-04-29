Farm village near Lancaster now fully open for business with fresh new look

The farm, at Tewitfield near Carnforth, is also under new management with Anne Parry and Sam Jones.

After remaining open through lockdown as much as possible through selling ‘essential retail’ such as flour and later drive-through ice-creams, the new owners also took the opportunity to give the farm village a facelift.

Seasonal events also helped keep the business going.

Greenlands Farm is now fully open for business. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

They are now fully reopened and have 46 employees working on site.

"We kept afloat where we could,” Anne said. “We have done a lot of work and now we are looking forward to the summer season.

"We took the opportunity to reset and go again. It’s about how you deal with the adversity.

"We are proud of what we have done here, and we are just hoping we are out the other side of it all now and can plan for the future.”

The soft play area at Greenlands Farm. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard