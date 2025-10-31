Farm shop near Lancaster scoops national award for its sausages for second year in a row
This follows their 2024 win in this competition for their pork, pickle and cheese sausage.
Managing director Mike Clark and general manager Billy Scott attended the awards in London on October 27, when a variety of winners were revealed at the sell-out luncheon and awards ceremony at Butchers’ Hall, to mark the start of UK Sausage Week.
The 2025 celebration luncheon was attended by butchers, retailers, supermarkets, manufacturers and foodservice, and all involved in the annual competition.
This national award showcases sausages from small independent butchers, right through to the largest of supermarkets, all entering their products to win the national title in each category.
The presentations followed a drinks reception and luncheon, with Owen Taylor & Sons Ltd providing its Taylor’s Country Special Sausage for the main course.
Master of the Worshipful Company of Butchers Gwyn Howells said: “It has been a real pleasure to join in the celebrations and to make the presentations to all the competition winners. And what better place to do this than Butchers’ Hall – it has been a real success.”
Country Harvest butchery manager George Taylor said: “We’re delighted to have won this award in the chicken sausage category, we put so much work into all our butchery products all year round, so it’s nice to be recognised with this national award. I’m sure this sausage flavour will be as popular with our customers as it has been with the judges.”
The popular farm shop is located just outside Ingleton, and has been a popular farm shop since 1993, boasting a combined food, gift and clothing hall, butchery, bakery, large coffee shop, and seasonal living cabin.
You can find more details of Country Harvest at https://www.country-harvest.co.uk