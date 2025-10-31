Farm shop near Lancaster scoops national award for its sausages for second year in a row

Country Harvest Farm Shop have received a national award for their chicken, smoked paprika, red pepper & garlic sausage at the Meat Management Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows their 2024 win in this competition for their pork, pickle and cheese sausage.

Managing director Mike Clark and general manager Billy Scott attended the awards in London on October 27, when a variety of winners were revealed at the sell-out luncheon and awards ceremony at Butchers’ Hall, to mark the start of UK Sausage Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 celebration luncheon was attended by butchers, retailers, supermarkets, manufacturers and foodservice, and all involved in the annual competition.

Butchery manager George Taylor with the award. Photo: Ellie Payne Photography

This national award showcases sausages from small independent butchers, right through to the largest of supermarkets, all entering their products to win the national title in each category.

The presentations followed a drinks reception and luncheon, with Owen Taylor & Sons Ltd providing its Taylor’s Country Special Sausage for the main course.

Master of the Worshipful Company of Butchers Gwyn Howells said: “It has been a real pleasure to join in the celebrations and to make the presentations to all the competition winners. And what better place to do this than Butchers’ Hall – it has been a real success.”

Country Harvest butchery manager George Taylor said: “We’re delighted to have won this award in the chicken sausage category, we put so much work into all our butchery products all year round, so it’s nice to be recognised with this national award. I’m sure this sausage flavour will be as popular with our customers as it has been with the judges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy and Mike at the ceremony.

The popular farm shop is located just outside Ingleton, and has been a popular farm shop since 1993, boasting a combined food, gift and clothing hall, butchery, bakery, large coffee shop, and seasonal living cabin.

You can find more details of Country Harvest at https://www.country-harvest.co.uk