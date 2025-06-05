Family-run Morecambe building firm scoops top award for work on ‘secret’ Lancaster holiday suites

A family-run Morecambe business has won a top building award.

SR Design & Build – run by Scott Redpath and his wife Danielle – won the Federation of Master Builders award for best Commercial or Public Sector award in the North West.

The firm started in 2010 and has continued to grow successfully since then. Starting as a small joinery and maintenance firm they now primarily build bespoke new build homes and work with high profile clients in the commercial sector.

The company entered the Federation of Master Builders 2025 regional awards in January for the North West Commercial or Public Sector award 2025 with a project they did in Lancaster for The Sleep Inn Group, a group of serviced accommodations.

SR Design & Build receive their award. Photo: Graham Martin

The project completed was for The Secret Suites in Sun Street. It is situated in a hidden courtyard in the middle of the city centre.

From the outside of the building it looks misleadingly small, but when you enter the front door you are met with winding corridors that lead you to the Secret Suites containing two boutique suites.

The decor is bespoke with a unique and luxurious finish. The building is a heritage asset in Lancaster which created restrictions that SR Design & Build had to work around. The very limited access meant they had to use a crane to lift the mini digger and hot tub over the roof of the building and into the courtyard at the back.

The hot tubs were then installed inside the two suites which was a challenge in itself due to the small area we were working with.

The client is a long-term client who has numerous serviced accommodations in the area that SR Design & Build have been awarded contracts for.

This project came about due to an already positive working relationship with Joe Crookall, owner of The Sleep Inn Group, which continues with ongoing works on new projects for him.

Danielle said: “This project was a great entry for the Master Builder Awards due to the consistently high quality finishes we provide to the commercial sector.

"When clients are met with challenges we go above and beyond to come up with cost effective solutions, giving the clients minimal stress.

"Positive working relationships are one of our top priorities and this shows with our projects mainly coming from existing relationships with local business owners.

"The client had a vison and with our guidance, knowledge and experience we brought it to life!”

The awards evening took place in Newcastle in May, and Danielle and Scott were accompanied by their foreman Paul and his wife Cheryl.

This was their third award with the FMB since 2019, and the team is now also through to the 2025 national Master Builder Awards which will take place in Manchester in September.