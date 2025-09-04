A family-run Carnforth pharmacy taken over by new owners in the middle of the Covid pandemic is enjoying a milestone celebration.

Co-owners at Carnforth Pharmacy, Ben Fell and his wife Emily, mark five years at the helm this month after taking over the reins in 2020.

“Reaching our five year milestone is a huge achievement for us as a business,” said pharmacist Ben.

Initially established in 1957, the pharmacy has been a pillar of the community ever since, with Ben and Emily making several improvements to help and serve the local community to a higher standard.

From left: Corey, Karen, Jenny, Kat, Carla and Ben. Another team member, Karen, was on day off when the photo was taken.

These include having the first prescription dispensing machine fitted to allow patients 24 hour access to their medications, solar panels fitted to reduce carbon footprint and they have also successfully lobbied to enable wheelchair-friendly access to the premises.

Ben said: “When we first bought the pharmacy the future was a bit of an unknown but thanks to our amazing customers, patients and team members, we’ve been able to innovate and keep ahead of the game.

"We've evolved to bring our community the services and the products that they need.

"Reaching our five-year milestone is a huge achievement for us as a business as unfortunately in the current climate, many businesses don’t reach this goal and hundreds of pharmacies across the country have permanently closed since 2020.”

Carnforth Pharmacy with its 24/7 prescription dispensing machine.

Ben said they were very grateful to patients and customers for their support.

"We’re also very proud of our team who have worked so hard and taken on new challenges such are ear micro suction, phlebotomy and weight loss services to ensure our business continues to thrive,” he added.