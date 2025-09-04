Family pharmacy hits 5 year milestone of being in business

A Carnforth pharmacy enjoys a milestone celebration as it marks its 5th birthday. The family-run Carnforth Pharmacy turns five years old in September of this year - a significant achievement for co-owners Ben Fell and his wife Emily.

During their five years of ownership, the pharmacy - which was initially established in 1957 and has been a pillar of the community ever since - has had several improvements implemented to help and serve the local community to a higher standard. These include having the first prescription dispensing machine fitted to allow patients 24 hour access to their medications; they have had solar panels fitted to reduce their carbon footprint and they have also successfully lobbied to have wheelchair friendly access added to the premises.

Pharmacist and co-owner at Carnforth Pharmacy, Ben Fell, said; “When we first bought the pharmacy the future was a bit of an unknown, but thanks to our amazing customers, patients and team members we’ve been able to innovate and keep ahead of the game; we've evolved to bring our community the services and the products that they need. Reaching our five year milestone is a huge achievement for us as a business as unfortunately in the current climate, many businesses don’t reach this goal and hundreds of pharmacies across the country have permanently closed since 2020. The longevity of our business is down to the community supporting us and continuing to help us grow to support them. We are very grateful to our patients and customers, and we’re very proud of our team who have worked so hard and taken on new challenges such are ear micro suction, phlebotomy and weight loss services to ensure our business continues to thrive,”