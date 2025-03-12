Family-owned dealership celebrates 20 years of excellence

A family business reputed to be the first Porsche dealership in the UK has claimed the top step of the podium after being voted the best in the country.

Porsche Centre South Lakes claimed the highest accolade at the recent Porsche Cars Great Britain Management Conference, in London, taking home the award for Best Porsche Centre in 2024.

The centre, which in 2021 moved from Kendal to state of the art facilities off the M6 near Carnforth, was rewarded for delivering outstanding performance across all areas of the business.

For current director Simon Parker the accolade comes as he celebrates 20 years with the business, which was founded by his great grandfather Kit, developed by grandfather Jim and honed by his father Ian.

PCSL’s management team celebrate success

In 2027 the firm will also celebrate 70 years of working with the prestigious Porsche franchise.

Simon said: “This year marks my 20th year with the brand, so it was super special to share the stage with the best management team in the business and take the top spot. Winning this requires consistently excellent performances in all areas of the business, throughout the whole year, so I’m incredibly proud of each of my team for what they have achieved to secure this success.

“I’m looking forward to continuing these shared successes this year and I am incredibly proud to be working with such an amazing brand and our incredible customers, as we build on the legacy of my Great Granddad, Grandad and my Dad – not bad for a single site family business.”

Ian added: “Winning this award is no small feat. It reflects the dedication, passion, and excellence of every single member of our team. Consistently delivering outstanding performance is what made this achievement possible and we couldn’t be prouder.

Carnforth-based Porsche Centre South Lakes director Simon Parker with the national award

“The conference also provided a fantastic opportunity to catch up with colleagues around the country to hear about the collective success of Porsche and gain some powerful insights on leadership, diversity and unity and in driving growth, which undoubtedly will shape how we continue to evolve as a high-performing business.”

Simon and the management team were also given sneak previews of some of the new Porsche products due to be launched. “The future looks amazing, and we can’t wait to share it with our staff and customers,” said Simon.

“We are truly grateful to represent this phenomenal brand and to serve our incredible customers.”

Chief executive officer of Porsche Cars GB Krishan Bodhani added: “Being part of a brilliant team of high-performing individuals is a wonderful thing.

“As well as sharing our vision for the future and exploring how we continue to push boundaries in customer experience, it was also a time to reflect on our achievements. We celebrated the incredible successes of our colleagues in achieving the second-highest sales year at Porsche Cars GB Ltd demonstrating the hard work and dedication of our entire Porsche network. This was extended to the evening awards ceremony as Porsche Centre South Lakes took the highest accolade with Centre of the Year.”

The foundations of PCSL stretch back to 1879 and a blacksmith shop, Parker & Parker, that was renowned for its dedication to innovation, craftsmanship and excellence.

Over the decades, the business transitioned to the automotive world of motor bikes and cars to become today’s Porsche beacon of excellence.

The business now employs 50 staff, twice the number it did when based in Kendal, and to meet the demand for new and used car preparation and servicing, PCSL invested £2.3m last year in a large hi-tech workshop. Fitted with the very latest Porsche diagnostic equipment needed for the current range of electric and petrol engine cars, the facility was designed to reduce waiting times for customers.