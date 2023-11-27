Independently-owned and family-run Alcedo Care Group has appointed a trio of recruitment managers to support its expansion across Lancaster and South Lakeland.

Following the opening of its first branch in Cumbria in Kendal last year, and most recent branch in Ulverston last month, the fast-growing home care provider has received incredible demand for its highly rated care at home services and is looking to expand further across the area.

The new recruitment team will be responsible for recruiting and retaining more than 350 new carers to deliver Alcedo’s portfolio of quality domiciliary care, nurse-led complex care, supported living and live-in care services to those looking to remain in the comfort of their own homes.

Beth Greaves takes the role of recruitment manager for the Lancaster branch, Peter Nickson for Kendal and South Lakes and Louise Fullard for Ulverston and Barrow. All three have made an immediate start, developing their recruitment strategies and starting to attract, shortlist and interview potential candidates.

Lousie Fullard, Peter Nickson and Beth Greaves.

Managing director of Alcedo Care Group, Andy Boardman, said: “There continues to be a huge surge in demand for quality home care services, with families and individuals opting to remain comfortable and cared for in the familiarity of their own homes. With our Kendal branch so well received and the team busy with clients across the area, we are looking at additional locations for expansion and will need to recruit for the new offices when they open. We are extremely particular about the carers that we choose to join our team and our new trio of recruitment managers will ensure we find and select those that share our vision and quality standards.”

Attracted by Alcedo Care’s great reputation and family values, Beth, Peter and Louise bring a wealth of experience and regional knowledge to their new roles.

Formerly from Morecambe, 30-year-old Beth now lives in Carnforth with her boyfriend. Prior to joining Alcedo, she was recruitment and labour planning supervisor for retailer Lakeland and she has also worked in various roles within the education sector. When not working, she enjoys spending quality time with her three-year-old daughter.

Formerly in recruitment in the facilities management sector, 23-year-old Peter lives in Bolton-le-Sands with his girlfriend. A competitive tennis player, in the UK’s top 10 until the age of 15, and a semi-professional skateboarding athlete who has competed across the world, he now enjoys keeping fit with powerlifting.

Louise also has previous experience in recruitment across the oil and gas, nuclear and health and social care sectors. She particularly enjoyed health and social care and is looking forward to developing her career with Alcedo in this area. Age 27, she lives with her boyfriend in Barrow-in-Furness.

Recently rated one of the Top 20 large home care groups for all ages for the fourth year running, Alcedo Care Group has offices across the north of England and Wales. The family-owned and operated group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the north of England and Wales by the end of 2025.