Familiar face returns to take on top job at popular Heysham pub

There’s a new face at the helm of a popular Heysham pub – but it will no doubt already be a familiar one to many.

Will Kitchen is the new general manager at The Royal in Heysham village, and it’s a place he already knows well, after starting his career in the industry there as a 19-year-old, having been released by Morecambe Football Club and needing a job!

He was taken on by then boss Paul Turner, and the rest is history.

“I fell in love with hospitality, and even when studying at university I was driven by the job,” Will said. “I ended up taking an assistant manager role at 21 whilst finishing my third year.”

Will Kitchen has taken over The Royal in Heysham.

After spending the next three years working at Thwaites venues and building his trade, Will left to take on his own places independently at just 22.

He has since run The Ship in Overton and The Slyne Lodge before opening what was previously Sydney’s of Lancaster.

Will was then asked to rejoin Thwaite, working at The Golden Lion in Settle as the deputy general manager, where he worked closely with the general manager to build the business.

"We had a three year plan, which we managed to complete just before the two year mark,” he said.

The Royal at Heysham. Photo: Google Street View

From there, Will took on the role of the designated general manager, which enabled him to look after a number of properties across the company, including The Millstone at Mellor and The Fleece in Cirencester, while also popping in and out of The Royal Oak in Keswick, The Pendle Inn and The Golden Lion.

However, Will has now returned to the place where it all started out – along with his dog Arlo – and he’s still only 28!

"With being from Heysham, getting married next year and the fact The Royal holds quite a special place in my heart, once it was available there was no question as to whether I wanted to take it on full time,” he said.

"I am so proud to have the privilege of running such an incredible property.

"At 28, I’ve gained a vast amount of experience from different properties across the country within our company and it gives me a great opportunity to bring some fantastic ideas from each of them into Heysham.

“The Royal should be the destination everyone wants to come to, with the aim to provide a warm, relaxing and welcoming environment for all.

"We will be developing menus, driving new initiatives and bringing that feel good factor to Heysham, as it is without a doubt one of the most beautiful villages in the country.

“My goal is to now provide an establishment which is the hub of our local community and surrounding areas, plus a trip to remember for all our guests visiting the amazing place that is Heysham.

“I look forward to meeting everyone over the festive period and hope you all can come down and enjoy the new ideas and events my team and I have coming your way.”