Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pub in Morecambe is soon to reopen after a refurbishment with new tenants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Palatine, which closed last month, has been undergoing work in recent weeks, and bosses Lancaster Brewery have now said they hope to reopen next month.

Brewery director Phil Simpson said they had hoped to sell the freehold of the business earlier this year but, like many other people seeking to buy or sell businesses in Morecambe, found the town to be "in limbo" waiting for Eden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The town is in a bit of commercial limbo due to the lack of clarity on the proposed Eden Project," Mr Simpson said.

The Palatine in Morecambe. Photo: Google Street View

"The Palatine has been in the Lancaster Brewery family since 2008 but works better for us as a tenanted (rented) venue than as a managed pub.

"It's been successfully operated by the last two operators, profitably, since 2013.

"So as an interim measure, until we know what is happening on Morecambe front, we are bringing in an experienced couple who have many years running excellent establishments to run the Palatine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will return to the Palatine to become a quality drinking and eating venue."

Mr Simpson added that over the last few weeks they have carried ojut major renovation work at the pub, including refurbishing the floor, redecorating both outside and inside, refurbishing both toilets, and putting a new floor in the bar.

Lighting, windows and the roof have also been upgraded as well as new lines and pumps being added to the bar.

They now expect to reopen the venue sometime in November under the new, soon to be announced tenancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster Brewery, based at Lancaster Leisure Park, also owns The Sun Hotel in Lancaster and Tite & Locke at Lancaster Railway Station.

The £100m Eden Project Morecambe attraction is currently due to open in 2028, with initial ground work expected to begin later this year.

"Hopefully we'll see some positive resolution to the Eden saga in the next few months," Mr Simpson said.

"If confirmed we genuinely expect there to be a real surge in demand for the town with new bars, cafes, restaurants, hotels and shops popping up all over the coastline.

"I have spoken to a number of hospitality operators keen to invest in the town subject to the Eden Project being confirmed."