My Home Cafe at 10, Gage Street, Lancaster, classes itself as a ‘quintessential Hong Kong & Taiwan style café in Lancaster’.

The menu includes Hong Kong style sandwiches (with scrambled eggs, luncheon meat and scrambled eggs and corned beef and eggs), and Taiwan style sandwiches (ham and eggs, cheese and eggs, strawberry and cheese).

The cafe serves snacks such as eggettes (egg waffles in two different flavours), fish meatballs with curry sauce, steamed beef meatballs, leek and minced pork dumplings and duck steamed bun.

My Home Cafe with Hong Kong and Taiwanese style food and drink has opened on Gage Street in Lancaster.

Main courses include Hong Kong style instant noodle dishes including satay beef macaroni, spiced pork cubes macaroni, luncheon meat and eggs macaroni, and also barbecued pork (char sui) and fried egg with rice, luncheon meat and eggs with rice, and satay beef with rice.

Taiwanese style food includes Taiwan-style braised pork with rice.

Bakery goods include swiss roll in original, pandan and mocha flavours.

The cafe also serves drinks including brew coffee, Hong Kong style milk tea, Horlicks, Ovaltine, green tea, jasmine tea, hot chocolate, lemon coke, lemon water, lemon tea.

It also serves apple cider, honey herbal jelly drink, Yon Ho soybean drink, coke, diet coke, and other soft drinks.

The cafe is open Monday to Friday, 10am-5.30pm and Saturday 10am-4pm. Sunday it is closed.