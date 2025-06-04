EWGA Wines slashes its carbon emissions with switch to HVO fuel

Lancashire-based wine importer and wholesaler, EWGA Wines, is proud to announce another major step in its ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility: switching its entire van fleet from traditional diesel to HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) fuel. This cleaner alternative reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90%, reinforcing EWGA’s mission to become the ultimate sustainable wine supply partner.

This latest move builds on EWGA’s established green credentials, which already include ISO 14001 accreditation for environmental management, the installation of solar panels at its headquarters, and an all-electric sales fleet. EWGA is also a committed member of the SME Climate Hub and Harper’s Sustainability Charter.

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) is a renewable, fossil-free diesel alternative made from waste oils and fats. It produces significantly fewer emissions than standard diesel, including up to 30% fewer particulates, 9% less nitrogen oxide, and up to 90% fewer net CO₂ emissions. Importantly, HVO can be used in existing diesel engines with minimal modification, making it a practical and immediate solution for businesses looking to reduce their environmental impact.

"We have long had a desire to improve our scope 3 emissions which are primarily delivery vehicle fuel," says Adrian Moeckell, Managing Director of EWGA Wines.

"Battery technology has not advanced far enough for moving heavy loads on vans as we have proven with our three year trial. We have now discovered HVO fuel, which is a direct swap for diesel. Having sourced a local supplier, we’re now delighted to slash our delivery emissions by 90% and also use fuel which is 100% recycled!"

EWGA has partnered with Compass Fuels, a fellow North West-based business with a strong focus on sustainable energy solutions. Compass Fuels specialises in the supply of low-carbon fuels and has been instrumental in helping organisations across the UK transition to greener energy alternatives.

This initiative is more than just a logistics upgrade — it’s another clear example of EWGA Wines putting sustainability into action. Whether it’s working with sustainable producers around the globe, or finding local partners like Compass Fuels to support environmental goals, EWGA remains committed to creating a more responsible wine trade.

"The path to a responsible, accredited, sustainable company has taken 5 years, but worth all the time and investment. EWGA can now deliver wine and help deliver a better future all at the same time." adds Adrian Moeckell.