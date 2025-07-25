End of an era as much-loved Lancaster shopkeeper set to retire

It’s the end of an era for Lancaster’s Maje Stores, which is closing its doors for good this summer.

After 43 years behind the counter of the Blades Street shop, Ali Maje is retiring, much to the sadness of his generations of customers.

Many have been full of praise for Ali, who was born in India and has lived in Lancaster since he was four.

One customer described him as ‘Never just the shopkeeper, always your friend,’ and it’s those customers who Ali will miss the most.

“I’m really upset to be leaving my customers as they’ve supported me a lot and I’ve enjoyed looking after them,” said Ali, 65.

“When they’ve heard I’m retiring, they’ve said how they are really going to miss me, my kindness and smile.”

The family connection with the shop goes back even further than Ali’s time as his father ran it originally before being joined by his son in 1982.

The shop has specialised in English, eastern and halal food and often stocked foods which customers couldn’t buy anywhere else locally.

Some customers who’ve moved away have travelled back from as far as Portugal and France to see Ali and buy some of their favourite products.

Over the next few weeks, stock will deplete as Ali plans to close the shop at the end of August although the property will stay in the family as his brother lives above.

Ali, who is married with four children and two grandchildren, plans to take a well-deserved rest in retirement, although he won’t be going far as he lives opposite the shop which has been the centre of his working life.