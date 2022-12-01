End of an era as long-standing Lancaster hair salon announces its closure

Guys 'N' Dolls Hair Boutique in Church Street will shut its doors for the final time on New Year's Eve.

Co-owners Marie Crossley and Evonne Smith posted the announcement on the salon's Facebook page.

"This has not been a quick decision but the time has come for us to close our doors," they said.

Guys 'N' Dolls hair boutique in Church Street, Lancaster.

"There are no problems or dramas - we are closing on a high!

"Just sometimes in life you have to do what’s right for you and now is that right time for us.

"We will all still continue to be hairdressing and beautifying and will keep you all posted on where we will all be when it’s all set in stone!

"To the salon owners wherever our staff will be joining - you are very lucky to be gaining them, they will be a true asset to your team.

"From the bottom of our hearts we want to thank all our staff for all the hard work you have put in over the many years and every single one of you will always be in our lives, we have been through a hell of a lot together!

"Good luck on your new year adventures - we love you all.

"A massive thank you to all of our wonderful clients for your support and who will continue to support us in the different paths we are about to take.

"We will all be walking out together on the 31st December and all having a well-earned drink together and I’m sure shed more tears.

"Thank you again and here’s to 2023 and an end of an era."

Lancaster businessman Paul Cusimano from the Totally Local Lancaster Facebook page said: "I was shocked and saddened to learn that this fabulous salon is to close its doors.

"I am old enough to remember when it was Byrons, after the late Mick Byron, one of the most stylish and charismatic guys around.

"Many of today's salon owners actually served their apprenticeship at Byrons. Two great salons have occupied these premises. Will another keep the tradition going?

