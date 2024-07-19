David Hayton Autostore on Mellishaw Lane, Morecambe (near the White Lund industrial estate) is capable of displaying in excess of 120 cars outside plus a further 18 cars inside in two

car showrooms and is available for rent at £150,000 a year.

Situated in an extremely prominent and visible trading location fronting Mellishaw Lane and The Bay Gateway, the approximately 1.25 acre site area has car showrooms plus a number

of offices at ground and first floor levels, service department, parts department, preparation bay, mot bay and service bay with external access through 10 roller shutter doors and space

for a number of ramps.

Overall floor area of the buildings is some 11,000 square feet or thereabouts.

There is a separate access to the preparation bay, mot bay and service bay and further parking.

Access is off Mellishaw Lane at the roundabout.

Agents Fisher Wrathall Commercial said: “This is an extremely rare opportunity to acquire such a prominent site ready to trade. Viewing is essential.”

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN.

Please call 01524 69922 to arrange or email: [email protected].

View the listing at https://fwcommercial.co.uk/estate_property/for-sale-prime-car-showroom-site-mellishaw-lane-morecambe/