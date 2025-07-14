EDF staff cycle 100 miles in support of Alzheimer’s Charities

Sixty-eight EDF employees from nuclear power stations across the UK have completed a sunny 100-mile charity cycle from Heysham to Hartlepool.

So far, the challenge has raised more than £50,000 for Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer Scotland through employee fundraising and additional donations.

The two-day event, known as the H2H Charity Bike Ride, saw staff from EDF’s nuclear fleet come together to support those affected by dementia. Each cyclist committed to raising at least £500, with the team already far exceeding their collective target of £35,000.

The scenic yet challenging route began at the Heysham Power Stations, on the Lancashire coast, riding through the countryside of North Yorkshire before cyclists took a well-earned respite at Scotch Corner, at the end of day one. The following morning, riders headed back on the road, finishing at Hartlepool Power Station on the North Sea coast.

Mike Davies, Heysham 1 Station Director, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our staff for taking on this challenge. Their commitment to supporting Alzheimer’s charities reflects the values we hold at EDF, community, action and wellbeing.

“This is the first time we have organised an event like this and it’s inspiring to see colleagues from across the fleet come together for such an important cause.”

EDF is around halfway through its three-year charity partnership with Alzheimer’s Society, which began in January last year. Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity, providing vital support to those affected by all forms of dementia.

Corinne Mills, Interim CEO at Alzheimer's Society, said:“With nearly one million people living with dementia in the UK today, and many more affected, we know how vital it is to have partners, like EDF, who share our determination to make a real difference.

“Our utmost thanks go to the EDF cyclists who’ve taken on such an incredible challenge, raising vital funds to help beat dementia. Together, our partnership continues to support EDF colleagues and customers to better understand dementia and the support available and fund vital support services and pioneering research that can transform lives now and in the future.”

Donations are still being accepted via the official JustGiving page here.