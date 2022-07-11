Eden Project team meets Prince of Wales in Morecambe

The Prince was given a presentation on the vision for the project, with a particular focus on the new sustainable technologies that will be featured in its design and construction, by the Eden Project’s David Harland, chief global growth officer, Tim Narey, Eden Project North project director, and Prof Michael Depledge CBE, chief scientific advisor.

The Eden Project presentation took place in Morecambe’s iconic Winter Gardens, just over the road from the Eden Project North site.

The Prince of Wales was hosted by Prof Vanessa Toulmin, chair of the Winter Gardens Preservation Trust, and shown the extensive restoration the Grade II* listed theatre has undergone. He also viewed the Royal Box and unveiled a plaque to mark the 125th Anniversary of the Winter Gardens.

Tim Narey, Eden Project North project director, David Morris, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, David Harland, the Eden Project’s chief global growth officer, and Prof Michael Depledge CBE, the Eden Project’s chief scientific advisor, at the Morecambe Winter Gardens during the visit of the Prince of Wales. Photo: Johnny Bean

He also met LiNa Energy and Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

Mr Harland said: “It was an honour to meet His Royal Highness, talking about our plans for Eden Project North in Morecambe. We were pleased to share how we will incorporate exciting new renewable and sustainable technologies into the project.

“We hope His Royal Highness enjoyed his time in Morecambe and is as impressed as we are with the exciting and innovative things happening in the north west.”

Eden Project North has been heralded as a major new exemplar attraction, showcasing sustainable design and reimagining the British seaside resort for the 21st century.

The Eden Project’s David Harland, chief global growth officer, Prof Michael Depledge CBE, chief scientific advisor, and Tim Narey, Eden Project North project director, meet the Prince of Wales on the balcony of the Morecambe Winter Gardens during his visit to the town on Friday. Photo: Johnny Bean

The project’s “shell like” domes will be constructed in timber and covered in a flexible transparent membrane with integrated solar cells. These four shells – known as the Rhythm Machine, the Bay Glade, the Bay Hall and the Natural Observatory – are set in a “dunescape” of landscaped roofing planted with coastal vegetation.

Eden Project North is being developed by the team behind the Eden Project in Cornwall, in partnership with Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council, Lancaster University and the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership.

The project was unanimously granted planning permission by Lancaster City Council in January this year and, subject to funding, is due to open to the public in 2024.

Lancaster City Council plans to submit a bid for £50m of pubic investment in Eden Project North to the Government’s Levelling-Up Fund.