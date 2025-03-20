Eden Project Morecambe hits major milestone with appointment of first class project director and design team

The Eden Project has announced John Pye as its project director for Eden Project Morecambe and the start of work by an external design team.

As the first official employee of Eden Project Morecambe Limited, John will be based in Morecambe and will drive the project to completion, working with a multi-disciplinary team overseeing construction, horticulture, and visitor experience while aligning with the Eden Project’s vision of public benefit and sustainability.

John joins the Eden Project with more than 20 years of specialist experience delivering world class projects. For the past nine years, he has acted as head of estates north at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) where he led the development of RHS Garden Bridgewater transforming a 156-acre heritage landscape into the iconic RHS Garden in Greater Manchester.

The Eden Project has developed a close and collaborative relationship with the RHS – an organisation that cultivates the UK’s best horticultural talent. This expertise will ensure Eden Project Morecambe joins the established gardens at Eden Project Cornwall as jewels in the nation’s crown.

How part of Eden Project Morecambe might look.

John’s previous roles also include director of capital projects at Blackpool and The Fylde College and acting head of project delivery at Lancaster University Estate Management.

Andy Jasper, chief executive officer of the Eden Project, said: “On behalf of our partnership with Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster University, we are so delighted to welcome John Pye to the Eden Project family at such an exciting time for Eden Project Morecambe, as we move into the delivery phase of this important project.

"John’s huge relevant experience and intense energy and passion make him the perfect fit for this pivotal role.

“We are also delighted to announce the commencement of work by our external design team, headed up by world class WSP and award–winning architects Grimshaw. One of John’s key responsibilities will be working with this team, overseeing the next stage of development.

John Pye, new Eden Project Morecambe project director.

"The appointment of John and the integrated design team is a key milestone to celebrate, with the latter made possible by a £2.5m funding boost from the UK Government as part of the £50m already committed.

"Together, we believe their wealth of expertise will be invaluable in ensuring that Eden Project Morecambe becomes the best destination that it possibly can be.”

Richard Green, RHS director of visitor experience & estates, said: "We are thrilled that John Pye has been appointed as project director for Eden Project Morecambe.

"This next chapter is a reflection of his exceptional project leadership at RHS Garden Bridgewater, one of the largest gardening projects undertaken in Europe in recent years with award winning buildings and a world-class garden.

"It is very important to the RHS that we inspire interest in horticulture, plants and people across the UK and John’s role in this exciting project will bring great benefits to the horticultural world and also to the north west.

"We look forward to building our thriving relationship with the Eden Project Morecambe as the garden develops.”

WSP is a leading professional services firm that previously supported Eden Project Morecambe by acting as planning, highways, environmental, and strategic advisory consultants for the project.

World-renowned architectural firm Grimshaw, which led the design of the original Eden Project in Cornwall, has worked alongside the Eden Project Morecambe team in the previous phases of the project.

Stephen Straughton, director for Structures North at WSP in the UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be working with John, Grimshaw and the Eden Project at such an exciting stage in the development of Eden Project Morecambe.

"Working collaboratively as one team, we are committed to the success of such a transformative project focused on education, innovation, and the natural world.

"At WSP, we strive to make a positive impact, and we are excited to leverage our longstanding relationships to ensure we deliver long term benefits for the community of Morecambe and the visitors the Project will serve.”

Jolyon Brewis, partner at Grimshaw, said: “Eden Project Morecambe will be a spectacular destination. Grimshaw is honoured to be helping once again to bring Eden Project’s vision to life: creating a place that will be a celebration of the unique landscape of Morecambe Bay and a game changer for the region.”

Eden Project Morecambe will be a landmark attraction for the north west, which will continue the Eden Project’s charitable mission of demonstrating and inspiring positive action for the planet. It will connect people to the natural world, celebrating the unique environment of Morecambe Bay.

The project will be situated on the central promenade of Morecambe, on the former site of the Bubbles leisure complex with the Grade II* listed Winter Gardens and Midland Hotel its near neighbours.

Eden Project Morecambe has been designed in a way which is sensitive and complementary to these important buildings and sightlines across the bay.

The project is being delivered in partnership with Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster University and is due to open in 2028.

For more information on Eden Project Morecambe see www.edenproject.com/morecambe