Ecojiko unveils new website and redefines sustainable living

Ecojiko, the Lancaster based innovative brand in eco-friendly homeware, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new website, set to revolutionise the way consumers engage with sustainability.
By Katy DaviesContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The dynamic online platform, now live at ecojiko.co.uk, serves as a gateway to a world of sustainable living, offering a diverse range of environmentally conscious kitchen and bathroom products designed to minimise waste and inspire reuse.

"We are excited to unveil our new website, marking a significant milestone in our small business journey," said Katy Davies, Founder of ecojiko. "With UK households throwing away an estimated 1.85 billion pieces of plastic a week, we aim to inspire our customers to waste less and reuse more, by effortlessly guiding them towards more sustainable choices and our revamped website is designed to do just that. "

With a fresh, contemporary and vibrant website, ecojiko provides customers with an immersive shopping experience, allowing them to explore an extensive selection of eco-friendly homeware essentials infused with a touch of fun and flair.

Key features of the new ecojiko website include:

  • A curated collection of reusable essentials with a playful twist, including kitchenware, lifestyle products, and more.
  • Enhanced user experience with streamlined checkout process and secure payment options.
  • Integration with social media platforms, enabling customers to stay connected.
  • Donation of 5% from every website sale to Surfers Against Sewage via Work for Good.
ecojiko sustainable gifts and essentials for the homeecojiko sustainable gifts and essentials for the home
ecojiko sustainable gifts and essentials for the home

In celebration of the website launch, ecojiko is offering an exclusive promotion for first-time visitors. Customers can enjoy 15% discount when ordering with the code FRIEND15 at checkout.

Join ecojiko in the quest for a more sustainable future. Explore the new website today at ecojiko.co.uk

Related topics:Lancaster