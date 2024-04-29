Ecojiko unveils new website and redefines sustainable living
Key features of the new ecojiko website include:
- A curated collection of reusable essentials with a playful twist, including kitchenware, lifestyle products, and more.
- Enhanced user experience with streamlined checkout process and secure payment options.
- Integration with social media platforms, enabling customers to stay connected.
- Donation of 5% from every website sale to Surfers Against Sewage via Work for Good.
In celebration of the website launch, ecojiko is offering an exclusive promotion for first-time visitors. Customers can enjoy 15% discount when ordering with the code FRIEND15 at checkout.
Join ecojiko in the quest for a more sustainable future. Explore the new website today at ecojiko.co.uk