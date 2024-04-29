Ecojiko unveils new website and redefines sustainable living

The dynamic online platform, now live at ecojiko.co.uk, serves as a gateway to a world of sustainable living, offering a diverse range of environmentally conscious kitchen and bathroom products designed to minimise waste and inspire reuse.

"We are excited to unveil our new website, marking a significant milestone in our small business journey," said Katy Davies, Founder of ecojiko. "With UK households throwing away an estimated 1.85 billion pieces of plastic a week, we aim to inspire our customers to waste less and reuse more, by effortlessly guiding them towards more sustainable choices and our revamped website is designed to do just that. "

With a fresh, contemporary and vibrant website, ecojiko provides customers with an immersive shopping experience, allowing them to explore an extensive selection of eco-friendly homeware essentials infused with a touch of fun and flair.